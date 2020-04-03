Taking a break. Adam Busby revealed filming for his family’s hit reality show, OutDaughtered, has come to a halt amid the coronavirus crisis. While responding to a fan’s inquiry on April 2, the TV star shared an update about the series.

“Unfortunately, we can’t exactly have a camera crew following us around and going places right now … this COVID-19 pandemic has set us back with being able to make any new episodes,” the father of six, 37, replied on Instagram. “Hopefully this is over soon and everyone can get back to normal life and we can get back to making new episodes for you guys.”

On March 30, Adam’s wife, Danielle Busby, admitted it’s been an adjustment for all of them, but they are choosing to focus on their faith instead of their fears. The TLC alum also revealed which quintuplet has the most difficulty dealing with the lockdown.

“This little nugget, Riley Paige, I think is having the hardest time during this #StayHome life we are living currently,” Danielle, 36, shared in the caption of a poolside selfie. “She had been so used to her own days at school, in her own classroom, and now she is back to ‘weekend reality’ seven days a week. *Hang in there my love, we all on the same bus.”

In order to pass the time, the lovebirds have been opting for a more “relaxed” schedule. They make sure to get the girls’ homework done at some point in the day, but they also try to have some fun — whether that’s by jumping in the pool together or enjoying other activities that are safe to do.

“This quarantine time has definitely forced us to slow down,” Adam wrote on March 31. “We need that sometimes. Today I actually laid down in the backyard and stared at the clouds for a few minutes. I feel like I haven’t done that since I was a kid.”

Back in August 2019, Danielle opened up about the lessons she and her husband teach their children that are applicable to any scenario. “Hands down, life isn’t fair,” she exclusively told In Touch. “As parents, we are here to protect our girls, but also to prepare them for the future. Teaching them to know and love God is first, so they can know their identity in Christ. That is something that will never fail them, no matter what the situation.”

