Octomom Nadya Suleman Shows Off Fit Figure After Amazing Birthday Celebrations With Kids

Another year around the sun! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman enjoyed every minute of her birthday celebrations. The proud parent put her toned physique on full display in a new photo and gushed over how special her loved ones made her feel.

“Thank you kids for giving me an amazing birthday! Sleeping in, working out, then spending quality time with each other was priceless,” the mom of 14, now 45, captioned her latest post on Instagram. “(Several older kids prefer not to be in photos. I respect their privacy!) I love you all. #HappyBirthdayToMe,” she added.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

In the first portrait, the media personality rocked gym gear and smiled for the camera while posing in front of weights. The following snap showed Nadya beaming next to nine of her children and a table full of gifts, cards, food and colorful party hats. The festivities were held at her house.

Earlier this month, the fitness enthusiast treated her eldest daughter, Amerah, to donuts and balloons to commemorate her turning 18. “I loved you long before you were born, my first baby girl,” Nadya wrote in her message.

She continued by praising Amerah for her unwavering strength, patience and faith over the years. “Forgive me for fighting to hold on to you; I am not ready to let go, despite you being an ‘adult,’ you will forever be my baby girl,” the star continued. “I will always love you. Happy 18th birthday my beautiful girl!!!!!!!”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

In April, Nadya revealed she constantly reminds her daughters what incredible young ladies they are. “Let’s always teach our girls, no matter how beautiful on the outside, inner beauty is what counts the most,” the Fullerton, California, native wrote.

Fans first learned about Nadya (a.k.a. Natalie Solomon on Instagram) after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009. By that point, she already conceived six other children through IVF.

When a social media user called her out for “needing” that many kids in June, the ethical vegan fired back. “No one ‘needs’ any children,” she wrote at the time. “I never planned on having octuplets (8 born simultaneously), though I wanted a big family (not THIS big lol) … hopefully, one day you will watch/read my true story.”

Nadya found her true purpose and happiness after being stereotyped in the public eye, she revealed in a previous message. “I will try to share far more frequently with you all this year; and in addition, elucidate misconceptions from my past,” she wrote. “2020 marks the seventh year since escaping the false life I was leading; forging on, building a better life for my family.”