Moving on for good. Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo‘s ex Metul Shah unfollowed her on Instagram one month after their split and also deleted several photos of her from his account.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Metul, 30, is no longer following Naomie, 29. He also removed the most recent photos featuring his ex from his IG grid. He did leave two photos of the former couple that he posted in October 2020, as well as a gushing tribute he penned for her on their two-year anniversary in April 2020.

“My greatest muse; my family, friends, and I are so thankful you’ve put up with me for two whole years (we have no idea the actual day we started dating because it happened soon after we met, and i personally think it’s the 8th),” he wrote at the time. “I speak for all of us when I say we love you wholeheartedly, pls don’t ever change your mind.”

The doctor’s social media purge comes one month after he and Naomie sparked split rumors after an alleged cheated scandal just weeks after they moved to New York City together.

Shortly after speculation began, Naomie’s rep confirmed the couple’s breakup in a statement. “Naomie and Metul are no longer together,” rep Paul Desisto told People on July 12. “She is back in Charleston [South Carolina] and plans to stay there for the time being.”

The former Bravo star addressed her split from Metul via her Instagram Story that evening, hinting at Metul’s rumored infidelity. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie at the time. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages. I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

Shortly after their breakup was confirmed, Naomie deleted many photos of Metul from her Instagram, only leaving ones that featured him in group shots, and unfollowed him on the platform.

Prior to Metul, Naomie dated her former Southern Charm costar Craig Conover from 2014 to 2017.