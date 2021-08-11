Naomie Olindo was a fan-favorite on the hit Bravo reality show Southern Charm, having made her exit from the franchise in May 2020. Even though she is no longer on the small screen, the former TV personality made quite a good living while appearing on the show, and she is also a successful entrepreneur. Keep reading to find out her net worth and get details on how she makes money.

What Is Naomie Olindo’s Net Worth?

Naomie’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, according to Wealthy Genius.

How Does She Make Her Money?

It’s speculated she makes most of her earnings through her past appearances on the show, in addition to her various businesses that she still runs today.

Naomie has her own clothing company called L’ABEYE, which she co-founded with Ginny Cox. She also offers products and services with 80×20 market, a business that teaches the importance of balancing all aspects of life, including exercise, work, personal development, sleep, mood, drinking alcohol and more.

Furthermore, her family owns two restaurants: NICO, an “upbeat oyster bar serving French cuisine carefully prepared in a wood-fired oven” as well as Saltwater Cowboys, which is said to have a “passion for delectable local seafood and BBQ to boast about.”

When Did She Quit Southern Charm and Why?

Naomie first appeared on the show in 2016 and made her departure after season 6, later explaining her reasons for finding a new path in life.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” the TV personality said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast in July 2020.

Is She Still With Metul Shah?

The reality TV couple called it quits weeks after they moved to New York City together, her agent confirmed in mid-July 2021.

“This is the first time in my life that I haven’t known exactly what my next step is. Like, what is my one-year plan? What’s my three-year, what’s my five-year [plan], because I just went through a breakup,” she said in an update during her interview on the August 2 episode of Sarah Frick’s “Are You For Real?” podcast.

“My plans have changed, and I have no idea honestly what I’m doing or when or why. I don’t know right now, but maybe next week I’ll know. Maybe next month I’ll know. I’m just trying to stay true to myself and figure it out.”