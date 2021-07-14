Southern Charm alums Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah shocked fans when they announced their breakup after they moved to New York City together earlier this summer.

The former couple relocated from Charleston, South Carolina, to the Big Apple so Metul could complete his medical residency. Naomie even documented their “farewell tour” in May.

She previously dated her Bravo costar Craig Conover for almost three years before meeting the doctor. She left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2020.

Naomie shared photos from her first week in Manhattan with Metul on July 1. But by July 12, she cleaned her Instagram account of photos with him. Naomie and Metul also stopped following each other on Instagram. However, he still has photos with his ex from their trip to Antigua and Barbuda in early June.

That same day, her rep confirmed to People that the couple had broken up and she would be staying in Charleston. Their breakup came amidst rumors that Metul allegedly cheated on the Bravo personality.

She responded to the allegations via Instagram and opened up about her pain. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second,” she captioned a photo of herself seemingly crying with her cat in bed.

“Betrayal is never easy for anyone, and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.” It appeared that Naomie was alluding to Metul messaging other women on social media apps, but it’s still unclear what evidence she found.

She added, “I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

In another post shared on July 13, Naomie encouraged her fans not to come for Metul following the cheating rumors. “I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul.”

He loves to travel

Metul has jetted off to exotic places such as United Arab Emirates, France, Bali and San Francisco.

He went to school in Virginia

Metul attended Virginia Commonwealth University for undergrad and graduated from their medical school in 2017.

He moved to Charleston for residency

He also attended Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina to complete his residency.

He relocated to New York City in 2021

Metul matched with Weill Cornell Medical College in October 2020. He relocated to New York City in summer 2021 to start work.