Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo pleaded with fans to stop “sending hateful messages” to her ex Metul Shah amid rumors that he allegedly cheated on her prior to their split.

“I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now. Trust me I need it,” the former Bravo personality, 28, wrote in a transparent and since-deleted message about the fallout of her breakup from Shah, 30, on Tuesday, July 13. “This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost,” Olindo continued via her Instagram Stories, asking her social media followers to cease attacking him online.

Courtesy Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Olindo said their relationship is over and she wants to leave the drama behind herself instead of dragging it out any further. “I have self-respect and will not be getting back together with him, but he is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions,” Olindo assured. “Please don’t be mean, he is human and this situation is punishment enough.”

While Shah has yet to break his silence about the speculation that he was unfaithful or regarding their split, Olindo previously hinted there was some truth to the rumors in an emotional statement on the evening of Monday, July 12.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” she wrote about the “betrayal” she experienced in a post on her Instagram Stories, also addressing the alleged text messages some fans may have “stumbled across” between Shah and another woman.

“I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain,” she continued, showing sympathy and compassion toward other heartbroken fans. “I’m so, so sorry.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Courtesy Metul Shah/Instagram

Olindo is now back in Charleston, South Carolina, and she is planning to “stay there for the time being,” her agent Paul Desisto confirmed to People amid their split after three years together. Earlier this summer, she moved to New York City with the anesthesiologist so they could start a life together in the Big Apple following her departure from the series in 2020.

Shah and Olindo were together for more than a year before she introduced the world to her then-beau during the season 6 premiere of Southern Charm. The two went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2018, less than a year after Olindo confirmed her breakup from Craig Conover in September 2017.

Shah did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding his split from Olindo.