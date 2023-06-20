Former My 600-Lb. Life star Larry Myers Jr. has died of a heart attack, In Touch can confirm. He was 49 years old.

Larry’s cousin, Todd Darrell, posted the sad news on Facebook on Sunday, June 18.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” the post read. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed. Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

Larry’s cousin attached a GoFundMe page created to raise money for Larry’s funeral service. The page has a goal of $35,000, with just over $600 raised at the time of publication.

“Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,’ has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10. From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” the page’s description reads.

The GoFundMe page continues, “His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.”

Larry was known by fans as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits because of a viral video in which he sang about buttermilk biscuits at a chicken restaurant. He appeared in season 10 episode 13 of My 600-Lb. Life. The episode, which premiered in January 2022, was titled “Larry’s Journey.”

At the time, Larry weighed 940 pounds and admitted that his relationship with food was “not normal.” He underwent weight loss surgery before joining the TLC show, but gained 400 pounds five years after his first procedure. He then reached out to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for another procedure.

Larry was unable to lose enough weight to be approved for the surgery. However, he continued to keep fans updated on his weight loss journey via social media.

“There’s nothing too hard that God and Larry can’t do,” he said in an Instagram video on February 23.