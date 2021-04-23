My 600-Lb Life star Dr. Younan Nowzaradan assured fans that he is “alive and well” after seeing new reports claiming he died.

“Thank you for the outpouring of concern!” the acclaimed bariatric surgeon, 76, wrote in a new statement via Instagram on Friday, April 23. “Today I am doing surgery and my office has informed me we have received many calls asking about me since there are false headlines and rumors of my passing.”

Courtesy Dr. Now/Instagram

Dr. Now shut down the speculation once and for all, telling his followers to not believe any claims otherwise. “In fact, there are many false headlines out there about me, but these are the common tides we navigate, and one must keep doing the work we are meant to do,” the Last Chance to Live author continued. “Please spread the word to ensure [the] truth prevails. Take care.”

The TV personality confirmed he is “still working to reverse obesity” at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, Texas, and dedicated to helping people succeed on their weight loss journeys. Dr. Now said he was in between appointments when he was first notified of the false reports.

Courtesy Dr. Now/Instagram

Fans are glad to hear the TLC star is doing well, despite the scare. He’s been a regular fixture on the show since 2012, having helped hundreds of patients who struggle to turn their lives around without medical help. Dr. Now often shares inspirational excerpts from his 2019 book, The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do, in which he details his 1,200 calories a day meal plan and determination to “never give up hope, no matter how difficult the situation may be.”

My 600-Lb Life has been on the air for nearly a decade now and the show is currently in its ninth season.

One of the show’s greatest success stories, Milla Clark, previously gave a heartfelt shout-out to Dr. Now, acknowledging the role he played in her healthy new outlook. “You gotta love this man,” the season 4 star wrote on Instagram in June 2019. “He is such a blessing to me and all morbidly obese people.”

My 600 Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.