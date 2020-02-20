Not giving up. Shantel Oglesby and her younger brother Carlton Oglesby made their debut on a brand new episode of My 600-lb Life, which aired on February 19. Even though the siblings reside in the same home, it was tough for them to spend time with each other “due to their weight limitations” so they embark on a journey to a healthier future together.

The duo sought out the help of famed bariatric surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now, to “break free from a death spiral of codependent eating and reforge their relationship,” but they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

TLC

“Food has always been a big part of me and Carlton’s life,” she explains about what got them to this point. “It’s how we felt love and how we felt safe. My dad was in the military, so we had to move around a lot and I really didn’t like that because I was always a new kid, but I think that’s why me and Carlton got so close because all we had was each other.”

“I was around nine when I realized my mom was being abused by my dad,” Shantel added, noting how she originally tried to hide it from her brother. As she grew closer with Carlton, they would hang out and snack together, which ultimately led to them coping with emotional pain by eating.

“When things got really bad … Shantel would always help me get through it all,” Carlton admitted. “My mom seemed like she kind of picked up on food making me and Shantel feel better.”

TLC

As soon as they started the program, Dr. Now explained the importance of eating nutritiously so they could qualify for weight loss surgery. Unfortunately, they did have some obstacles along the way, including Shantel’s painful trip to the hospital.

The season 8 participants originally failed to get approval for surgery during the first check-up, however they did both manage to lose a little more than 130 pounds after getting serious about their venture.

“I’m very proud of Shantel and Carlton,” Dr. Now gushed after seeing their results. “They’ve worked very hard these past months and have shown me that they’re taking this opportunity to change their lives very seriously.”

Once they did get the green light to go under the knife, Carlton dropped a total of 243 pounds while his sister lost 215!