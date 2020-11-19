Lori Loughlin‘s husband Mossimo Giannulli has reported to prison following his involvement in the college admissions scandal.

According to the Associated Press, the 57-year-old surrendered to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on Thursday, November 19.

An order signed by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on September 9, 2020, revealed Mossimo would be serving his time in Lompoc, California. “That the Defendant be designated to a facility closest to his home in southern California, preferably FCI — Lompoc, commensurate with the appropriate security level.”

Days before turning himself in, the fashion designer looked unrecognizable in Beverly Hills with a closely-shaven haircut and manicured salt and pepper beard. In photos from November 16 obtained by TMZ, he wore dark wash jeans and a fitted black button-up shirt.

Giannulli, 57, and the Hallmark actress, 56, admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, accepted into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, despite the fact the girls never participated in the sport.

In the sentencing memo, prosecutors argued Giannulli was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

After initially pleading not guilty, the Full House alum pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. As part of a plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli also got a plea deal and was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to California FCI Dublin on October 30, where she will serve out her prison sentence. A source exclusively told In Touch the mother of two is “struggling” in prison and “misses her family and her comfortable life.”

“Lori is trying to keep her head low and just get through this ordeal,” the insider divulged. Although “she’s been able to make calls and send emails, all monitored … every second feels like a lifetime in there.”

A separate source told In Touch that before turning herself in to authorities, the When Calls the Heart star “drove from the safety of her Hidden Hills home to the prison and reminisced of past family holidays and neighborhood get-togethers, but it only made it worse for her,” the insider said. “Lori is living a real-life nightmare.”

Loughlin is scheduled to complete her sentence in time to be home for the holidays in December. Giannulli is due to complete his sentence by April 2021.