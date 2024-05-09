Danielle Busby’s mom, Michelle “Mimi” Theriot, was once a mainstay on TLC’s OutDaughtered, always there to lend a helping hand as Danielle and husband Adam Busby raised their quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and older daughter Blayke. However, the beloved grandmother was noticeably absent from the reality show in 2023’s season 9 and 2024’s season 10. Some OutDaughtered fans believe this was a result of Mimi’s 2020 DUI scandal.

What Happened to Mimi on ‘OutDaughtered’?

Mimi was arrested for a DUI in League City, Texas, in October 2020, TMZ reported at the time. Police said that her black Ford SUV was “swerving” on the road and “straddling” the shoulder, according to the publication. When they tried to pull the reality star over, she was “slow to stop,” and the cops reported a strong odor of perfume when they approached the vehicle — as if she was attempting to cover the scent of alcohol.

When asked to hand over her license, Mimi was reportedly “lethargic” and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Police said she told them she had two glasses of wine, according to the outlet, but later changed her story to “no wine but two Michelob Ultra beers.”

Mimi then reportedly stepped out of the car with unsteady footing and was “swaying” back and forth. She also “bombed” the field sobriety tests and “had to be stopped from trying to get back in her SUV.” She was handcuffed and taken to a local jail.

In April 2021, TMZ reported that Mimi entered a diversion program stemming from her DUI arrest. The court ordered her to one year of community supervision with no consumption of alcohol or other controlled substances. She had to steer clear of bars entirely and complete 24 hours of community service, according to the publication, as well as a DWI education program. She also needed to submit to random drug testing and not break any other laws.

Mimi was able to complete her diversion program, and her record was expunged in 2022, according to Texas court records viewed by In Touch.

Is Mimi Still on ‘OutDaughtered’?

Mimi moved from Louisiana to Texas to help Danielle and Adam raise their daughters, so she was once a main cast member on the show. However, she did not appear in season 9, which aired from July to August 2023. The season 10 premiere, which aired on May 7, 2024, also did not feature the grandmother.

Neither TLC nor Mimi has addressed her absence from the show or whether it has to do with her arrest. The Louisiana native keeps a low profile on social media, with her Instagram page set to private. She also has not recently appeared on Danielle’s Instagram page, so it’s unclear where their relationship stands.