Keeping the spark alive! Miley Cyrus posted a NSFW comment on boyfriend Cody Simpson’s recent photo, and it’s safe to say, these two are hot and heavy. “I love my job. @princeneptunepoet book coming April 7. New music to coincide. Photo by @certainselfie,” the 23-year-old captioned a picture of himself in the studio via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26.

“Where’s the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while you record?” the 27-year-old pop star replied in the comments section. “Tip: Smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over their hilarious — and sweet! — interaction. One person wrote, “We love a helpful girlfriend,” while another echoed, “You are so cute. Couple goals.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Well, I can assure [you] that we ALL want to see THAT. Come on, @codysimpson. Share the screenshot.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has spoken about their intense chemistry. On the January 21 episode of “The Kylie and Jackie O Show” podcast, Cody explained he’s “cautious” and “a careful guy” when it comes to having sex.

Earlier this week, the “Malibu” singer and the Australia native were spotted walking arm in arm while window shopping in West Hollywood on February 24. The musical artists — who both wore matching black outfits — appeared to be in good spirits on their stroll in California.

The duo frequently shares photos of their time together on social media, and in mid-February, they uploaded pictures of themselves enjoying a spa date night. “Beauty with bae,” Miley captioned the snap. “Literally glowing.” On February 16, Miley called Cody her “best friend” on social media.

Even though the blonde babe and Cody have been friends for a long time, they decided to take their relationship to the next level in October — just two months after Miley and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, split in August.

Despite moving on quickly, the Tennessee native and the DWTS alum seem like they are a match made in heaven and share the same interests. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Rachpoot/MEGA

Miley and Cody seem like they are in it for the long haul!