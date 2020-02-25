Great minds think alike! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson looked adorable in matching black outfits while they went for a stroll in West Hollywood on Monday, February 24. The couple walked arm in arm as they window shopped.

Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, seemed to be in good spirits on the sunny California day. The “Malibu” singer sported a Ramones T-shirt with black pants and sunglasses while the Australia native wore a printed shirt with black pants, sunglasses and a blue baseball cap. That same day, the blonde babe shared a photo of herself with her man looking stylish on the ‘gram. “Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” she captioned the snap in their chic outfits.

Clearly, the musical artists are enjoying their time together. So much so, the two had a spa date night where they snuggled in bed with face masks on in mid-February. “Beauty with bae,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “Literally glowing.” Later in the night, the DWTS alum also uploaded a video of what they ~really~ do in the bedroom — stalk Instagram just like the rest of us! “Why am I six weeks deep on Drew Barrymore’s ‘gram?” the handsome hunk wrote.

Prior to that, Miley gushed about her beau on social media. “Best friends,” she uploaded a photo of them on February 16. The duo were pals before they started dating in October. Since then, they have been inseparable, and Cody even spent Christmas with the Cyrus clan.

Even though Miley and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, separated in August, it seems like she and Cody are a perfect match. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Luckily, Cody appeared at the right time. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”

We stan #Midy! Scroll through the gallery below to see the lovebirds’ outing.