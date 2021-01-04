NSFW! Miley Cyrus got candid about her use of sex toys in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Barstool Sports radio show.

“I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design,” the 28-year-old divulged. “Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer purchased her Hidden Hills for $4.95 million in July 2020, Variety reported at the time. The 6,800 square-foot mansion sits on a 1.25-acre property and includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a lagoon-style swimming pool and more.

The 1950’s home has had some updates done to it over the years — including the addition of arched windows and marble countertops — but Miley added some additional tweaks.

“When I come home, I get to choose what f–king color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f–king three colors,” she revealed. “And so that just really feels really good.”

Previously, Miley lived in a spacious Malibu home on 7.4 acres with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Two years after purchasing the property, it was destroyed in a wildfire.

At the time of the devastating blazes, The Hunger Games actor, 30, shared photographs from the wreckage of the house on social media, telling fans that it had been a “heartbreaking few days.”

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the star wrote at the time. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

“It’s going to be a journey to rebuild,” he added. “Stay strong all.” Miley also reacted to the loss of their home at the time, writing on Twitter that she was “one of the lucky ones” because “my animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.” In August 2019, In Touch confirmed Miley and Liam split after only eight months of marriage and 10 years as an on-and-off again couple. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. “Losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity,” the pop star said in a separate interview in August 2020, adding that her song “Midnight Sky” was inspired by her split and her journey to sobriety. “It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts.” It sounds like Miley is enjoying her newfound freedom after a tough couple of years.