Miley Cyrus Says Being Single Gives Her More Time to ‘Strip Naked’ After Cody Simpson Breakup

No inhibitions! Miley Cyrus isn’t spending her days fretting over her split from ex Cody Simpson. The “Slide Away” singer said being single now gives her “more alone time” to strip naked while jamming out to Joan Jett in a sultry new video.

Miley, 27, was turning up the heat on Instagram Stories with the rock icon’s hit single “Do You Wanna Touch Me” playing in the background on Thursday, September 17. She unbuttoned her pants, ruffled her hair and even went topless while biting her lip. “Hard days night,” the star captioned her last clip.

The Hannah Montana alum recently opened up about her relationship status and revealed she was just fine riding solo for now.

Miley dedicated her cover performance of “Maneater” to her future former flame while appearing on The Tonight Show on September 10. “I think it’s very important to be transparent,” she said via video chat. “I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you.”

Prior to that, she belted out her new breakup anthem “Midnight Sky” at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, which seemed to be a cathartic experience for the performer after she and Cody ended their whirlwind 10-month romance.

“It’s true, Miley and Cody are over,” a music source exclusively told In Touch about their fizzled romance in August. “I did hear that Miley initiated the breakup. Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots.”

Fortunately, there seems to be no bad blood between the exes after the romance ran its course. “I’m hearing that nothing major happened, no other party broke them up,” the insider shared. “She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends.”

After the release of “Midnight Sky,” Cody even showed support in a sweet message on social media. “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all,” the 23-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story. “Go cop that new, new!”

On the bright side, Cody often kept a smile on her face before they parted ways. The duo formed a strong connection in the wake of her split from The Hills alum Kaitlynn Carter, 32, and breakup from ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 30. Miley and the Hunger Games star finalized their divorce in January 2020.