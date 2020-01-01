Can’t forget about her past. Miley Cyrus shared a new YouTube video called “Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes” on Wednesday, January 1, where the pop star shared several highlights of her personal and professional life from the past 10 years including her engagement to Liam Hemsworth and their split. Just a few minutes in, the 29-year-old Australia hunk is featured in a clip from The Last Song, where the former flames met on set and started their relationship in 2010. Later on, another clip showed Miley and Liam getting engaged in 2012 but decided to go their separate ways in 2013.

At the end of the footage, there’s a news report which talks about why the blonde beauty decided to get married to The Hunger Games actor in December 2018. But a few minutes later, the report reveals they “agreed to separate” for the second time in August 2019.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Throughout the video, the “Malibu” crooner uploaded several career milestones including the end of Hannah Montana, her appearance on Saturday Night Live, twerking at the 2013 VMAs, performing with Billy Joel and Ariana Grande, going to the 2019 Met Gala, starring in Black Mirror and more. However, the Tennessee native ended the video on a high note and revealed what her fans can expect in the future. “New era starts now,” she wrote at the end.

Despite things not working out with Liam, Miley moved on and found love with Cody Simpson in October. The two were friends for years but realized they wanted to take their relationship to the next level. Since then, the duo has been smitten with one another and constantly share photos and videos together on social media. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” the 22-year-old singer told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Unfortunately, there was some trouble in paradise as the “Golden Thing” crooner was spotted hanging out with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York before Christmas, but Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, cleared the air about the rumors. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old told The Daily Mail Australia on December 23. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.”

For his part, The Elephant Princess star is also seeing someone new — model Gabriella Brooks. “Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “You can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”

Courtesy of Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

The new couple was spotted having lunch with Liam’s parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, Australia, in December, and it seems like they are happy their son dipped his feet in the dating pool. “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley, who they never warmed to,” a second insider explained. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son.”

Well, it looks like Miley and Liam can start fresh in 2020!