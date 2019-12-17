Unbothered! Miley Cyrus hung out with her family in Nashville on Monday, December 16 — just three days after her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, was spotted introducing his rumored new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, to his brood in Australia.

The 27-year-old pop star uploaded several videos from her time down south, and it looked like she was having a blast with her siblings including Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, as she filmed them twerking in front of the Christmas tree. The “Malibu” crooner also shared an interesting chat her crew had. “Family leg hair convo,” she captioned the hilarious clip. Lastly, Miley showed off her mom Tish Cyrus’ holiday sweater. “Light that s—t up,” the sweater reads with a picture of a marijuana leaf. “I am absolutely gooped. #MothersDaughter @TishCyrus,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

After Miley and Liam, 29, split up in August after eight months of marriage, the Tennessee native had a short fling with Kaitlynn Carter before she started dating her now-boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The musical artists have been inseparable the last few months and aren’t afraid to show some PDA on social media.

Ultimately, the duo seem like they are in a great place. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” the 22-year-old singer told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games alum seems to have a new lady in his life at the moment. The potential new couple joined Liam’s parents, Leonie and Craig, for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia, on December 13, and they have already given their seal of approval! “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley, who they never warmed to,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son.”

Liam’s older brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are excited for the handsome hunk. “Elsa’s thrilled that Liam’s moved on from Miley — she always thought he could do better than his ex, and the way she sees it, he has with Gabriella!” the source added. “She and Chris have already met Gabriella and thinks she’s wonderful and a perfect fit for Liam.”

Naturally, the 21-year-old model is smitten with her new beau … can you blame her? “Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured,” a second source revealed. “You can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”

Courtesy of Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Hopefully, all of the drama is in the past and everyone can enjoy this very merry time of year.