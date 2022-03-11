Shut down! Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino made it crystal clear that he would never consider a romantic relationship with costar Angelina Pivarnick.

The reality TV star, 34, told Us Weekly that “dating has been slow” as he continues to prepare for his Chippendales performance in Las Vegas. When asked if would consider dating Angelina, 35, the Staten Island native was quick to reject the idea.

Courtesy of Vinny Guadagnino/Instagram

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those rumors,” Vinny said, addressing fans that continue to speculate about the pair’s relationship. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you,” he continued. “I do not.”

The MTV stars have filmed five seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion together, where Angelina has been open about the tumultuous relationship between herself and now estranged husband Chris Larangeira. The pair got married on November 20, 2019, on an episode filmed for the show.

“I’m not the most perfect wife ever,” she admitted in a scene aired in June 2021. “I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong,” she continued. “But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

The show also displays Angelina and Vinny’s friendship, which is full of banter, playfulness and sometimes aggression and arguments. “I feel like Angelina and Vinny are meant to be, and if she was single, they would definitely get together and have babies,” Nicole Polizzi, 34, said about her costars to Us in June 2021. “I feel like [they are] soulmates. So I don’t know why they’re fighting it.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Chris in January 2021, but the case was dismissed in the end. The pair split up again exactly one year later, in January 2022, this time with Chris filing for divorce.

Despite filming three seasons of Double Shot at Love, Vinny is still single and focused on his Vegas show career. He’ll be performing at Chippendales for six weeks from March 11 to April 10, and revealed to Us that he has not been “actively” searching for The One right now.