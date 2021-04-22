Reality TV power couple Mike and Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) are gearing up to welcome baby No. 1, but don’t expect to hear their baby’s name any time soon! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars tell In Touch exclusively that they’re planning on keeping their son’s moniker under wraps until he’s officially here.

“We actually have three names, and I think we’re going to reveal that name once we give birth,” Mike, 38, explains. “It wasn’t easy to actually pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple months, but eventually the third name was a little bit more unique.”

Although the MTV star and Lauren, 36, are staying mum about their baby’s name for now, he teases, “You’ll be like, ‘Figured [that’s what] he would name his kid.'”

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2020, and revealed that they were gearing up to welcome a baby boy nearly one month later. “Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” Mike wrote on Instagram at the time. With their May 2021 due date quickly approaching Lauren is getting ready to give birth.

“You’re just going to hope for the best,” she explains. Her husband chimes in noting that they “put the car seat in today” and are preparing “the baby bag for the hospital.”

Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

As for the nursery, Mike says they’re “finishing” it up. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” Lauren gushes. “We will, of course, share everything once it’s done.”

Months ahead of his baby boy’s arrival, the Jersey Shore alum celebrated five years of sobriety in December 2020. Mike has since teamed up with the Banyan Treatment Centers as a recovery speaker. For two years, he and Lauren have toured the country, both in-person and via Zoom, to talk with patients about addiction. Fans know that the first-time father and family man has been open about his sobriety journey over the years. With his partying days behind him, Mike is looking forward to the future as a dad.

He tells In Touch that because he’s a “first-time parent,” he might “melt” when seeing Baby Sitch for the first time! We can’t wait to meet Mike and Lauren’s baby boy.