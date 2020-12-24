An inspiration! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating a big milestone in his sobriety journey one day before Christmas.

“5 years clean and sober today!! The best view comes from the hardest climb. #proud,” the MTV personality, 38, writes in his caption on Instagram. Mike can be seen smiling in front of a cake while holding up a personalized award to commemorate his accomplishment in the beaming pics he shared on Thursday, December 24.

Courtesy Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

Several of his costars praised his strong will and determination, taking to the comments section with supportive messages. “Congrats my brother,” Pauly D. DelVecchio Jr. replied. “So awesome! Keep it up, brotha,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote. Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), also gushed over him, writing, “Congratulations honey!!! I’m so proud of you. Love you always.”

Mike and Lauren are in great spirits this holiday season, especially because they are expecting a bouncing baby boy! The college sweethearts announced she is pregnant on November 24 and revealed their bundle of joy will arrive in May 2021.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren captioned her reveal including sonogram pics. “We have a Baby Situation,” the dad-to-be penned in his own post.

Courtesy Anthony Serrantonio

A year ago, Mike and Lauren revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage while appearing on Strahan, Sara & Keke. The couple later opened up about their struggles to conceive in July 2020, telling In Touch exclusively they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant and looking forward to growing their brood.

“A lot of people always speculate, but we’re an open book,” the now-expectant star said at the time. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

Mike and Lauren are over the moon to be welcoming a son next year and they even started a Baby Situation Instagram page for fans to follow. The lovebirds recently posed in front of a brightly-lit Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a new photo. “Mama and daddy are thrilled and mama is about to start full-on nursery planning!” she gushed in early December.

We can’t wait to meet their little guy!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.