Sharing his excitement! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola joined the rest of the cast in showing love to Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), following the couple’s baby No. 1 announcement.

“Congrats guys!” the MTV alum, 33, commented on the duo’s big pregnancy reveal via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24. Sammi appeared on the first six seasons of the reality show with her fellow gym, tan and laundry-loving squad, but opted not to return for the eagerly anticipated reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Courtesy Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

It’s been over a decade since fans were introduced to the iconic group and they have all come a long way since. While the Situations look forward to welcoming their first child together in May 2021, Sammi is also counting down the days until she can say her “I dos” with fiancé Christian Biscardi.

Earlier this year, Mike and Lauren admitted they didn’t know if they were going to be invited to her nuptials during a March episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast.

Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

“We did invite her to our wedding and I think we got the decline button,” the dad-to-be, 38, shared at the time. Although Sammi wasn’t present for their wedding in November 2018, Lauren, 35, sweetly noted she did send “a nice gift.”

Sammi was planning to tie the knot with Christian in 2020, but had to postpone the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lovebirds announced their engagement in March 2019 after nearly two years of dating.

In April, Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese exclusively told In Touch they “drifted apart” from their former costar, but noted they do still try to invite her out to do fun things with them.

At the end of the day, the ladies said they will always “love” Sammi and be cheering her on, and it appears she will be doing the same in return!

Shutterstock (2)

Sammi previously confirmed her exit from the series in March 2018 and explained that she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations” by skipping the reboot.

“It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” the Sweetheart Styles creator shared at the time. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”