Michelle Duggar’s family members have weighed in on why she ​seemingly uses a baby voice while ​revealing the Duggar secrets in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Keep scrolling to learn about her voice and find out what her family has said about it.

Why Does Michelle Duggar Speak With a Baby Voice?

In the four-part docuseries, Michelle’s niece, Amy King (née Duggar), opened up about why her aunt speaks the way she does.

She alleged that Michelle’s ​soft tone is deliberately done and claimed she speaks with a “baby voice” to make ​herself sound meek and mild.

What Has Michelle Duggar Said About Her Baby Voice?

Michelle has not publicly commented on whether or not the voice she used on her family’s TLC shows is authentic.

However, several fans have taken to social media over the years to theorize that she changed her voice ​on purpose.

“I think Michelle Duggar’s voice is really fake,” one fan wrote via Twitter. Another added, “Michelle Duggar’s voice sounds like she is teaching a bible class 24/7.”

Were the Duggars Shows Scripted?

The Duggars became staples on TLC while starring on 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 until 2015 and Counting On from 2015 until 2021.

While they caught the attention of fans for their conservative lifestyles, the family also had many viewers wondering if their shows were scripted.

Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, previously addressed speculation that the shows weren’t authentic after he and his wife left Counting On in 2017. “If you only know our family from a semi-scripted show, then you are either assuming things that aren’t there or believe that all you see is all there is,” he wrote via social media at the time.

The attorney then suggested that Jim Bob Duggar had full control of the contracts for the whole family. “All of the shows have been under his contract, and he is the only one with a contract,” Derick told a fan via Instagram. He went on to suggest that he, Jill and the other Duggar family members were threatened with lawsuits if they refused to film.

Beth Hall/AP/Shutterstock

When Was ‘Counting On’ Canceled?

Counting On was canceled in July 2021 after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the family said in a statement shared via their website. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The second charge was later dropped during the former reality star’s sentencing hearing ​in May 2022, when he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years.