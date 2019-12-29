Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Hints Duggars Are ‘Pressured’ Into Filming ‘Counting On’
Round two. Earlier this week, former Counting On star Jill Dillard (née Duggar)’s husband, Derick Dillard, started spilling the tea about his relationship with his in-laws via his Instagram comments with fans. Now, during a mini Instagram comment Q&A session, the 30-year-old is continuing to get extremely candid about the famous reality TV fam by explaining why he thinks most of the rest of the adult Duggar kids and their spouses continue to film the show — and which Duggar has control over the contracts. Scroll through the gallery below for Derick’s full responses.
