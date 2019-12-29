One fan believed everything Derick had been saying in the comments and showed their support. “I hope you guys expose the truth. That’s abuse to not let you guys quit unless you wanted to be sued. You guys should stay away from the family and filming. I don’t know how Jinger [Vuolo (née Duggar)] and her husband stay on the show. They seem pretty smart as well to let this happen. I’m sure you guys are good without the drama in that family. You have a cute little family of your own. Just keep being you guys and the truth of [TLC] would come out.”

Derick replied and explained why he thinks Jinger and the rest of Jill’s siblings and spouses continue to film Counting On. “If it’s the same way it was for us, the others may be pressured into submission with threats of lawsuits, too deep into it/dependent or something else like that to speak up.”

TLC, Figure 8 Films and the Duggar family did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.