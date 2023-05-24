Family of 5! See the Sweetest Photos of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Son Gunner

Growing family! Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, became parents of three when they welcomed their son Gunner James Forsyth on May 17, 2023.

“He’s here!” Joy-Anna shared via Instagram on May 19 alongside a photo of her and Austin with the newborn in the hospital. “Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

The Counting On alum revealed her youngest son’s name two days later. “Soaking up every moment,” she captioned a photo of the baby via Instagram on May 19. “He is the sweetest lil man.”

In addition to sharing his name, Joy-Anna also revealed that Gunner weighed 8-lbs 14-oz at birth.

Joy-Anna and Austin – who tied the knot in2017 – announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in October 2022.

“Baby #3 is on the way!” Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter wrote alongside a photo of her and Austin holding a sonogram via Instagram.

The pair continued to share more information about their growing family in a YouTube video posted on the same day as the announcement. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star said in the clip. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”

Joy-Anna and Austin started growing their family when they welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in February 2018.

“We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!” the TLC alum announced via Instagram at the time. “He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!”

Just over two years later, the couple continued to expand their family when Joy-Anna gave birth to their daughter, Evelyn, in August 2020.

“Ladies and Gentlemen: I’d like you to meet, Evelyn Mae Forsyth,” the father of three wrote via social media just days after Evelyn was born.

Just one week after Gunner’s birth, Joy-Anna revealed that the baby is already fitting in with his older siblings. She took to Instagram on May 23 to share photos of Gideon and Evelyn baling hay with Austin as she and the baby kept them company.

“[Baling] hay today,” she wrote alongside several photos from the activity. “The kids got to drive the tractors and learned the process of storing up hay for the winter.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Joy-Anna and Austin’s youngest son, Gunner.