Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been open about their strained relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, since she made the decision to leave reality TV in 2017. Now, more than five years later, the couple are releasing a memoir and starring in the Amazon Prime docuseries about the Duggars. But does Jill still talk to her family? Keep reading for details on her relationship with her parents and siblings.

Does Jill Duggar Talk to Her Family?

The 19 Kids & Counting alum opened up during an October 2020 YouTube Q&A after fans asked if there’s been “some distancing with family” since leaving the show.

“Yes, there’s been some distancing there,” Jill shared. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration. We’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now.”

She continued, “We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail too much.”

That same month, the Arkansas native opened up to People about the family’s strained relationship, saying, “I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point.”

“I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time,” she added.

In a subsequent YouTube video shared by the couple in March 2021, Jill elaborated on the “distance,” revealing that she had not visited her parents’ home in “ at least two years.”

“In this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental [and] emotional health and all that. Our threshold — as we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us,” she said. “We have a lot going on in our own life, plus COVID just makes it a lot harder right now with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything.”

While she said that they’d “like for it to not stay that way but that’s where we are right now,” she alluded to there being “restrictions” in place but did not go into detail.

While it’s unclear what the current family dynamic is between Jill and her parents, she reunited with her mom and all eight of her sisters in April 2023.

“The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time!” Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shared via Instagram at the time. “Last week was golden.”

What Is Jill Duggar’s Book About?

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, COUNTING THE COST, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” the mother of three shared via Instagram on May 31. “As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful.”

Her announcement continued, “The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.”

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle,” she added. “Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

One family member whom Jill remains close with is her cousin, Amy King. The two are both set to appear in the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets.

“What an inspiring couple you and Derick are! I love how God is opening doors for y’all!” Amy commented under Jill’s book announcement. “Cuz, you are so brave and strong and your voice will be heard loud and clear! It might not be the path you would have chosen… but through all the darkness and heartache God is going to get the glory! I couldn’t be more proud of you!”