The best third wheel! Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, were all smiles while on a coffee date with his fiancée, Megan Fox.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, shared a few snaps to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 22, of her, MGK, 31, and Casie, 12, sitting down at the rapper’s Ohio-based coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee. MGK shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

In Megan’s first two Stories, the group smiled for the camera and Casie made a funny face while posing against a backdrop of a pink and black wall design. The third photo featured a cute selfie of her and MGK grinning.

The This Is 40 actress and the “My Bloody Valentine” artist have been on cloud nine after announcing their engagement on January 12. The couple shared their moment with fans via Instagram, with Megan giving them a glimpse into their relationship from the beginning.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the Transformers star captioned a video of the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper’s proposal. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Since the pair are known for their rather unique relationship, Megan concluded her post with a dark twist.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood.”

MGK followed up by sharing a video of Megan’s diamond and emerald engagement ring, which he later claimed was embedded with thorns.

“The bands are actually thorns,” he told Vogue on January 17. “So, if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”

One month later, the lovebirds experienced a comical mixup when they attended the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 20. When they were featured on the Jumbotron, the announcer mistakenly labeled Megan as MGK’s “wife,” but the two haven’t formally tied the knot yet. However, they were seen laughing it off and continued to enjoy watching the game.

