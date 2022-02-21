She’s smitten! Megan Fox had the sweetest reaction to being called Machine Gun Kelly‘s wife during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20.

“Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox,” the announcer said while the engaged couple appeared on the Jumbotron. Afterward, Megan, 35, giggled and whispered into MGK’s ear, appearing to say, “I’m not your wife.” … Not yet anyway!

The Jennifer’s Body actress and the “Emo Girl” artist announced their engagement in January. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Megan captioned a proposal video via Instagram at the time. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

The mother of three, who shares kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

For his part, MGK, who shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, took to Instagram to share a video of his fiancée’s stunning two-stone engagement ring. “‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the Tickets to My Downfall singer wrote. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

According to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, the piece is worth “at least $250,000,” and weighs between 5 to 6 carats.

Although Megan and MGK have yet to announce the date of their nuptials, it’s clear they’re endgame material! “He’s a real romantic when it comes to Megan. He’s completely head-over-heels in love with her, calling her his soulmate. He can’t wait to make her his wife,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting the lovebirds are “perfect” for each other.