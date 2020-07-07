Feeling introspective. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about finding herself on Tuesday, July 7, after explaining why she will stay with her husband, Kody Brown, despite their marriage struggles.

“Remember her? She is still there … inside you … waiting let’s go get her,” the quote read, showing a little girl standing tall in the rain. The TV personality, 49, has seemingly been turning inward to find some inspiration in recent months.

In May, she also opened up about her plans for the future. “I’m the one who has my dreams. I’m the one who makes my goals. I’m the one who follows through with them. Or doesn’t. That’s all on me,” Meri captioned a selfie.

“And the goals that include someone else? Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can’t force anyone to be who they’re not, feel how they don’t feel, or meet me anywhere they’re not willing or able to meet me,” the TLC alum added. “And that’s OK.”

Several fans pressured Meri to venture out and forge her own path, especially after seeing her issues with Kody on the show. Viewers watched the reality star and her husband get into a heated dispute over their difference of opinion on properties on season 14. Her catfish scandal was another “wake-up call” in their relationship, but the father of 18 pointed out their “problem ran much deeper than that.”

Even though people online said she should “move on” from her longtime love, 51, she explained it would also mean “walking away from the whole family” in the April 5 episode. “People ask me all the time why I don’t just leave,” Meri said, explaining she doesn’t want to let go of the “relationships with the kids and the good relationships that [she does] have in the family.”

Kody echoed her sentiments in his response by saying they aren’t “interested in a breakup” after all of their history together. “It’s about commitment,” he added. “Why break something up that is fixable?”

Even though it will be a challenge, maybe time will heal all wounds!