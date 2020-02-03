Only Meri Brown Seems to Oppose Kody Being ‘Physically Affectionate’ in Front of Other Sister Wives

She’s not into it. In the sixth episode of season 14 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his wives celebrated Valentine’s Day. He gifted bouquets of flowers to all of the wives and after Robyn Brown gave him a hug and a kiss, they had a discussion about the women generally not being physically affectionate in front of other wives. Three of them admitted they wished they could be — but Meri Brown seemed staunchly opposed.

“Before I came into the family, Kody, Janelle, Christine and Meri had sort of established this culture that there was to be no affection in front of each other,” Robyn, 41, explained. “And I think that it’s changed.” Christine, 47, agreed in a group interview that they haven’t been “physically affectionate” in front of one another.

“OK, raise your hand if you wish that could change,” Robyn interjected. She, Christine, and Janelle all proceeded to do so — but Meri merely looked on.

“I know that Kody wants to be more affectionate but feels like he can’t,” Robyn said in a confessional. She explained that when it came to her showing Kody some love on Valentine’s Day with the other women in the room, she just wanted to thank her husband for getting her flowers for the holiday and it didn’t need to be a big deal that she openly kissed and embraced him.

But Christine added a “disclaimer” after she and two of the other wives raised their hands. “On a good day,” she added. “When you’re secure in your relationship, the physical affection you have in front of your other wives wouldn’t really bother you.” She then seemed to address her husband and said, “But if you’re insecure in your relationship, then the physical affection that you have with the other wives would hurt.”

It could very well be that Meri didn’t raise her hand because she and Kody don’t seem to be secure in their relationship at the moment. They’ve struggled in their marriage for years, and are still working on rebuilding it. So Christine might be onto something.

“Let’s just say this is complicated,” Kody concluded. He’s got that right!