Meghan Markle, Prince Harry All Smiles Amid Charles' Cancer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be in good spirits in their first public appearance together since King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the slopes in Whistler, British Columbia, on Wednesday, February 14, to visit athletes training for next year’s Invictus Games in Vancouver.

The pair were joined by a film crew as Meghan, 42, laughed and snapped pictures of her husband as he took a spin on a sit ski, which are used by participants in the Paralympics and will be seen for the first time in next year’s Invictus Games.

The duo’s day of winter fun came less than two weeks after the king’s cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public. The week prior Harry, 39, had flown to London to visit his father shortly after the news broke.

