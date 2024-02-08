Prince Harry’s trip to the U.K. was over in the blink of an eye. The Duke of Sussex was spotted heading back to California on Wednesday, February 7, after spending just 26 hours in his home country for a quick visit with King Charles III amid his father’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry, 39, was photographed at Heathrow Airport around 1:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, getting ready to board British Airways flight 269 back to Los Angeles.

The duke arrived in London after a 10-hour flight on Tuesday, February 6, and spent 45 minutes visiting Charles, 75, whose cancer diagnosis was revealed on Monday, February 5.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Harry at the airport prior to his arrival back home in California.