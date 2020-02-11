Awkward! Prince Harry is supposed to see his family at an upcoming event in the U.K., but he “still holds a grudge against the royals,” a source tells In Touch exclusively of their relationship status. “He’s angry about the way they treated [his wife] Meghan [Markle] differently from the rest of the family and accused them of not doing enough to protect her.”

“So, I wouldn’t say he’s exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of seeing them,” the insider adds.

While there is still a “rift” between Prince William and Duchess Kate and Harry and Meghan — the four of them haven’t been since together since Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, revealed they were stepping back from royal duties — Queen Elizabeth II “is hoping they’ll put their differences aside and unite for the day,” the source admits. In Touch confirmed that the 93-year-old queen asked the redheaded royal and his wife to return overseas for the appearance.

Meanwhile, the U.K. native and the Suits alum made their first public appearance at a JPMorgan event on February 6 in Miami, Harper’s BAZAAR royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported at the time.

Since then, the brunette beauty and her husband — who share son Archie, 9 months — seem to be adjusting to their new life up north just fine. So much so, Meghan is thrilled she doesn’t have to abide by the palace’s rules anymore. “[Meghan] hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” a second source told In Touch. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move. She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

Additionally, the former actress is looking forward to picking out her own clothes again. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code,” another insider added. “She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters.”

After the couple shocked the world with their big announcement, Queen Elizabeth was understanding of the situation. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” her statement read on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Now that Harry will be far away from his 37-year-old brother, it’s “unlikely they’ll ever be close again,” a separate source divulged. “William and Harry still don’t get on. There’s 100 percent sibling rivalry between them.”

Unfortunately, insiders think it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan will return to their roles in the future. “Once [they’re] out,” it would be extremely difficult “to reverse the process,” Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell told In Touch.

Hopefully, they can put their differences aside for this one day.