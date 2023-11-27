Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Diana-Inspired Outfits

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Were Encouraged to ‘Cosplay’ as Princess Diana: Photos of Outfits

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were encouraged by the palace to dress like Princess Diana, according to ​Omid Scobie‘s royals tell-all book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

In the explosive book, the journalist ​explained that the “Diana cosplay” suggestion by the palace led Kate and Meghan to regularly wear pieces either previously owned or inspired by their late mother-in-law.

“While finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” Scobie wrote, according to Page Six, who obtained an advance copy of the book.

The royal expert added that dressing like the late princess has become a “royal staple” over the past 13 years.

Scroll to see times the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Princess Diana through their outfits.