Meghan Markle’s First Wedding Was in Jamaica: Photos From Her 2011 Wedding to Trevor Engelson

Before Meghan Markle found love with Prince Harry, she was married to producer Trevor Engelson.

Meghan and Trevor began dating in 2004, and they tied the knot during a ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on August 16, 2011. The romance wasn’t meant to be and the pair split in 2013, while their divorce was finalized in 2014.

The Jamaica wedding had a much different vibe than Meghan’s televised ceremony to Harry in 2018. Keep scrolling to see photos from her and Trevor’s tropical wedding, which have resurfaced more than a decade after the nuptials.