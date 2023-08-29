Suits is one of the most popular shows available to stream on Netflix, while many fans became interested in the legal drama when star Meghan Markle became a member of the royal family. As part of the royal family, Meghan is expected to follow many rules. However, fans have speculated that the royals had some of her lines cut from the show. So, what has the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, said about the speculation?

Did the Royal Family Members Cut Meghan Markle’s Lines in ‘Suits’?

Meghan started dating Prince Harry in 2016 when she was starring as Rachel Zane on the show. While reflecting on the public attention the relationship brought Suits, Aaron revealed that the royals weighed in on certain aspects.

“I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff,” Aaron told The Hollywood Reporter. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

He then shared an example of a change the royals made, explaining that they didn’t like that they used the word “poppycock” in one scene. “Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock,’” he said about the meaning of the term, which he first learned from his wife’s family.

“So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth,” Aaron recalled. “I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bullshit’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show.”

Aaron added that “there was maybe one or two more things” the royals asked them to change, though he “can’t remember.”

He went on to admit he’s not sure how the royals got access to the scripts. “I don’t know how they got ’em,” Aaron said. “I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

Mathis Wienand/Getty Images

Why Did Meghan Markle Leave ‘Suits’?

Meghan and her onscreen love interest, Patrick Adams, left the USA Network series at the end of season 7 when their contracts expired. Their departures were announced in November 2017, while Harry proposed to her soon after.

“I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning. And I had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey what’s going on and what are you going to do?’” Aaron said while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today show in 2017. “So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out. What we decided to do (was to) say, ‘Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life’ – which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let’s plan on that and it’s much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go.”