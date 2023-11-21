meghan markle prince harry on rare date amid weight concerns

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry stepped out for a rare public date night amid concerns over her weight loss.

​Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks hockey game at in Vancouver on Monday, November 20. ​The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore an all-black outfit made up of simple pants and a sweater, which she paired with gold jewelry for the outing.

Meghan cheered on her husband, 39, as he ceremoniously dropped the puck 21 years after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, did the same.

As they watched the game from their box seats at Rogers Arena, Meghan and Harry were seen dancing, cheering, laughing and chatting with fans, and at one point, were even featured on the kiss cam – but the couple chuckled and continued dancing instead.

Both royals have ties to Canada. The former actress lived in Canada while filming Suits years before she met the prince, and it was at the 2017 Invictus Games in Vancouver that the duo made their royal debut as a couple.

“There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family,” Prince Harry told People in 2022 of their trips to the ice. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that.”

The couple even spent time in Vancouver Island in the time between their departure from the royal family and their move to California.

Meghan and Harry were in Canada this time around to promote the February 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and nearby Whistler.

The hockey outing marks a rare public appearance for the couple since they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Since “Megxit,” Meghan and Harry have been keeping a relatively low profile in Montecito, California.

Meghan has drawn concern from fans, friends and family members ​because she’s become visibly thinner in recent months, a source told In Touch in October.

“Something’s seriously wrong,” the source previously shared with In Touch. “She’s obviously not taking care of herself and is looking scary skinny.”

Nutrition expert Dr. Fred Pescatore, who doesn’t treat Meghan, estimated that Meghan currently weighs only 100 pounds at 5-foot-6 inches tall. At the time, ​he believed at that time she had dropped 20 pounds in the last year.

The insider said that Meghan, who has spoken out about body image issues in the past, is losing weight due to stress, problems with money and scrutiny from the public.

“Meghan is cracking under all the pressure, and it shows,” the source added, saying that Harry was even considering moving amid growing concern about his wife’s physical and mental health.

“He’s concerned that ​L.A. isn’t the best environment for her right now,” the source said, noting that living in California is also taking the couple’s focus away from their philanthropy work. ​“He thinks New York might be a better fit for them. He misses the hustle and bustle of a big city, and it’s closer to London. He just wants his wife to be happy and healthy.”