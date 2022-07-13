Time doesn’t heal all. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King said she has a “horrible” relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds following their split.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” the former reality TV personality, 37, shared on Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast on Wednesday, July 13. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

The St. Louis, Missouri, native split from the former MLB player, 52, in 2019 after five years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart, became officially divorced in May 2021 after Jim filed for divorce in October 2019.

Nowadays, Meghan said she communicates with Jim strictly through the court-monitored app My Family Wizard.

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” Meghan added in the episode. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

Although her split from Jim has been bumpy, Meghan seems to be doing just fine on her own. The Bravo alum shared nude photos from a camping trip in May 2022 where she wore nothing but a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

“Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time – ever,” the former reality star captioned the post, which showed her swimming topless. “So if I don’t come back, come find me in Joshua Tree!”

The mom of three’s split from Jim isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with difficult breakups. Prior to her the former pro athlete, Meghan was married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She later tied the knot with Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021, but the two called it quits by December of that year.

The former reality star made a quick turnaround after her split from Joe Biden’s nephew, revealing less than two months after they parted ways that she was already dating again.

“I’m going on dates and stuff,” Meghan said while cohosting the podcast “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast with fellow Real Housewives alums Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge in February 2022. “I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did.”