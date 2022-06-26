See Which ‘Real Housewives’ Kids Got Plastic Surgery: From Gia Giudice to Brielle Biermann

Several Real Housewives kids got plastic surgery when they were just teens, but they’ve confidently talked about their new looks alongside their famous moms!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice is one of the proud reality TV teens who previously went under the knife at 19 years old. In July 2020, Gia took to Instagram to reveal she got a nose job and was over the moon about the results.

“Yes I’m swollen,” she captioned the photo of her rhinoplasty, which was done by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias. “I’m absolutely in love with it … “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while, and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Teresa showed her support for Gia by commenting on her post, “Couldn’t be more proud of you … You are beautiful inside and out. Love you to infinity and beyond.”

However, the Bravo alum initially wasn’t supportive of her daughter getting work done.

“I’m all about plastic surgery, but not [for] teenagers,” she told Life & Style and other reporters at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo in November 2019. “I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while.”

Nevertheless, Teresa later added, “I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or, I know, like, young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

Fellow reality star Brielle Biermann has also undergone cosmetic alterations. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum got candid about getting lip fillers and jaw surgery.

“They were a huge insecurity of mine and so when I turned 18 and graduated high school, my mom took me to L.A. to get them done,” she explained during a July 2021 Instagram Stories Q&A, referring to her lips. “I only get them done once a year now, if that. Best thing I ever did. I definitely went a little overboard at one point so be careful of that!”

However, the Don’t be Tardy star was accused of increasing her booty size on The Real in 2017, which Brielle vehemently denied.

“Oh my God! I’ve had the same ass my whole life! Like, really?” she said to host Adrienne Bailon at the time via Snapchat. “I’m almost 20!!! Even if I wanted plastic surgery, I could go get it done myself [without] my mom’s permission! This ass is all real.”

