Following his split with Meghan King, Jim Edmonds is “moving really fast” with new girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Jim is obsessed with Kortnie. He says he’s having a great time and he’s finally happy. They have fun together and they make a great couple.”

So far, the source says, there’s “no drama.” The former athlete’s daughter Hayley is a fan, and Meghan, 35, has accepted it. “At first, [she] was upset about it. She didn’t want Kortnie around her kids,” they reveal. “But now she’s telling friends she’s over it. She doesn’t care about Jim’s personal life unless it affects their children.”

The women do have a history together, however. On her podcast “Intimate Knowledge,” the blonde beauty revealed in January 2020 Kortnie once had a threesome with her and Jim, 49, while they were still married. “I thought [she] was my friend,” she said. “It just felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’”

Now, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum has even seemingly given the relationship her stamp of approval. “Kortnie seems fine. If she can keep Jim happy, well, more power to her. She can have him,” the insider shares. “Meghan has come full circle. She’s trying to let go of all the anger. She says she wants to move on with her life, and she wants Jim to do the same.”

And it seems like she is actually moving on. After opening up in December 2019 about losing weight because of stress from her divorce, the star was all smiles when cameras caught her out and about In February 2020. At the end of the month, Meghan even jetted off to the Dominican Republic for a girls’ trip with a friend. “Cheers to us living that hotel robe life, shamelessly ordering as much room service as humanly possible and digging into the mini-bar!” she captioned one photo.

Jim is going on trips of his own — but his getaway was with his new gal. The couple traveled to Mexico together to soak up the sun in Cabo in January 2020. “I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date,” he told Us Weekly after his ex called the couple out. Claiming that Kortnie and Meghan are no longer friends and “have not spoken in over three years,” he had no issue exploring the connection. Two months later, it seems things are starting to get serious.