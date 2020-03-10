Not giving up. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds opens up about how she overcame “trauma and pain” following her split from estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, in a candid blog post shared on Tuesday, March 10.

“I’ve been exceptionally strong … because to bear my vulnerability risks toppling my house of cards,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram, before sharing her side of the story post-breakup. “But I’m ready. Four months after my marital separation I’ve made it to a place of silent acceptance and normalcy. Here’s how I’ve survived with a genuine smile on my face.”

Courtesy of Meghan Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan has gone through some of the toughest experiences of her life recently, but she is learning to cope with “emotional releases.” The star did this by writing down everything she is “pissed off about,” then letting it go. However, that doesn’t mean it has been an easy process by any means.

“Some days I’m barely hanging on by a thread. Some moments I can’t breathe. Sometimes I get in bed and the bed is vibrating, but it’s not: I’m just shaking,” the Bravo alum confessed.

Meghan details some of her past hardships, noting how her emotional pain previously manifested itself in severe physical ways until she started changing her outlook. The blonde beauty picked up a book written by a neurologist titled The Mindbody Prescription: Healing the Body, Healing the Pain.

“Fast forward to today. 11 months and MANY more traumatic events have occurred in these months, but I was equipped to deal with them,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

“You guys, many, many days I cannot possibly bear the thought of knowing I will have to be separated from my children due to divorce; I visualize this burden and then – as silly as this sounds – I visualize handing it to God,” the TV personality adds, noting how she refuses to carry anger with her going forward.

The reality star’s estranged husband, 49, filed for divorce in October 2019. They share three kids together, Aspen, Hart and Hayes.

Jim has since moved on with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, and their romance is already starting to get serious. The former athlete and his new flame are “moving really fast,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “He says he’s having a great time and he’s finally happy.”