Round 3! Stars from the Real Housewives franchise are reuniting to appear in the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the cast, filming location and more.

Who Will Star in Season 3 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’?

The cast currently includes women from four of the Real Housewives franchises. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose will appear, as well as Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer, Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Bravo hasn’t officially confirmed the cast, though Alexia took matters into her own hands by re-posting a fan’s photo of the cast list via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 7. “RHUGT Season 3 begins filming July 17. Can’t wait to see my Queens of Miami on the newest installment of Ultimate Girls Trip,” the fan wrote, adding that Alexia and Marysol were “going to be epic on this season.”

What is the Premise of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’?

Each season of the reality show has featured a mix of women from different Real Housewives franchises as they take vacations together.

Peacock

The first season premiered on Peacock in November 2021 and concluded in December of that year. Following the success of season 1, a sophomore season aired on the streaming service from June 2022 until July.

Season 2 was dubbed as the Ex-Wives Clubs, though it’s not currently clear if season 3 will have a theme.

Where Will Season 3 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Be Filmed?

It has not yet been revealed where the third season will be filmed, though fans have speculated online that the cast will be heading to Thailand.

The first season was filmed at Triton Luxury Villa in Turks and Caicos Islands, while season 2 took place at RHONY alum Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

When Will Season 3 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Air?

Bravo and Peacock have not yet announced when season 3 will become available to stream. However, fans can expect the season to feature 7 episodes just like the first two seasons.