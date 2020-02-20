She’s a trooper! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, recently underwent surgery and he made sure to stick by her side every step of the way. The TLC alum’s leading lady took to Instagram with a photo of herself in recovery on Wednesday, February 19, and she was joined by her beau.

“Today … I said goodbye 👋🏼 to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for two long years,” she captioned her snap at the hospital in Portland, Oregon. “Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me.”

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

Several fans sent their well-wishes to Caryn and swooned over their relationship. “When someone loves you, they will always be there when you need them the most,” one chimed in with a heart emoji.

“Prayers for a rapid recovery! I am confident you will be in great hands for your aftercare,” another added, while a third wrote, “Milk the pampering for all its worth, Caryn!”

Luckily, we’re going to see a lot more of the television personality, 58, and his loved ones soon. Last week, Matt posted an update about his family’s hit reality show.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“The waiting is almost over … All the new episodes of LPBW that we’ve been working on the past six months will now air in just over a month,” Matt wrote, revealing his girlfriend will be making some cameos. “March 31, 2020 is the date Little People Big World will return. Catch up on everything that’s been happening in the Roloff clan! On #TLC with @carynchandler1 on the show … You’re in for some good TV.”

Interestingly, Matt began his announcement about the show with the phrase “it’s official,” so some people initially speculated he was about to reveal his engagement until they saw what the post was really about. Even though he hasn’t popped the question yet, the business entrepreneur hinted it could totally happen in the future.

“Lol Lol,” he replied. “Well that’s coming down stream I hope … We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement — but you never know what might happen next! For now @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”