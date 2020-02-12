Will he pop the question? Matt Roloff revealed his thoughts about tying the knot with Caryn Chandler after sharing an update about the next season of Little People, Big World on February 12. The TV personality initially had some fans thinking he got down on one knee when he posted a message on Instagram beginning with the phrase, “it’s official!”

“The waiting is almost over … All the new episodes of LPBW that we’ve been working on the past 6 months will now air in just over a month,” Matt, 58, wrote. “March 31, 2020 is the date Little People Big World will return. Catch up on everything that’s been happening in the Roloff clan! On #TLC with @carynchandler1 on the show … You’re in for some good TV!”

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

One of the reality star’s followers said they were convinced “we were going to have a new Mrs. Roloff” after spotting his latest post and Matt revealed getting hitched has definitely crossed his mind. The author also hinted that he hasn’t asked for Caryn’s hand in marriage yet out of respect for his former flame, as she recently got engaged to her beau.

“Lol Lol,” he replied. “Well that’s coming down stream I hope … We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement — but you never know what might happen next! For now @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

Before they got romantically involved, Caryn worked as the farm manager at Roloff Farms, which is just outside of Portland where the famous family both resides and works. At first, Amy, 55, had to adjust to seeing Matt with his new leading lady, but these days, they’ve all moved on and put their differences aside.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy and Chris announced their engagement back in September 2019 and she expressed how thrilled she was to begin this next chapter of their lives together. “We’ve been dating for three years now, just celebrated our third year, quote, anniversary, and that’s when he asked me to marry him,” she wrote at the time.

“I was so surprised. So shocked. I am so, so very happy. He’s an awesome guy. I love him to death. And I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Matt and Caryn!