Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

Ready for a cuteness overload? Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared a precious throwback photo of his sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff on Thursday, December 26, shortly after he celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

“Seems like yesterday,” he captioned the vintage snap of Zach, 29, and Jeremy, 29, as kids. In the picture, the two were sitting in a red wagon together while hanging out at Roloff farms and fans couldn’t help but draw some comparisons.

One fan commented, “Wow Ember looks just like Jeremy!” Another also noticed the similarities and added, “WTH!! That’s Jackson and Ember,” while a third wholeheartedly agreed, writing, “[looks] like Jackson and Ember.”

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

Just one day ago, the TLC alum was enjoying Xmas with his leading lady. The 58-year-old took to Instagram with a sweet photo of them smiling while spending quality time together and it was tagged in Arizona.

“Wishing you all a very merry Christmas … Love from me and @carynchandler1,” he wrote.

Prior to that, the couple gathered with some of their family members to kick off the festivities ahead of schedule. “It’s the most wonderful time … of the year! 🎶 🎄Since Matt and I will be traveling to AZ, our Christmas came early,” Caryn captioned a photo featuring Zach, his wife, Tori, their son, Jackson and daughter, Lilah.

“Cheers to love, laughter, and warm snuggles to keep in our pocket. Thank you Z, T, J and baby Lilah for a magical eve of holiday memories. We luv you,” she concluded.

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

The lovebirds also met up with Jeremy and his brood to have a “cozy” dinner out. “Sorry (not sorry) we got lost just enjoying our great conversation we forgot to get a group photo! Next time,” Caryn wrote alongside a pic with Ember.

Matt’s former flame, Amy Roloff, also enjoyed the holiday with her fiancé, Chris Marek, in their new house. “New memories and adventure together,” the LPBW star wrote in her caption of the photo showing off their brightly lit tree. “What a change to be someplace new. I’ll look forward to making dinner and having most of my kids and grandkids over!”

Good tidings all around!