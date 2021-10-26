As fans speculate which one of the Roloff children will take over the farm, Little People, Big World‘s Matt Roloff seemingly suggested he is the only one who can maintain it after liking a fan’s comment on his Instagram.

“So glad you are keeping the farm. You are the one person who is capable of keeping it going the way it should be,” a fan wrote on a post Matt, 60, shared on October 24. “You are the one that envisioned it and built it. You should be very proud of your accomplishments, Matt!”

Although he doesn’t often interact in the comments, the reality TV star “liked” the comment.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Many fans are wondering about the fate of Roloff Farms once Matt opts to step down. After Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce, she ultimately put her part of the land up for sale, along with her farmhouse — and it may have caused some tension within the family.

Jeremy Roloff has often spoken about wanting to take over the farm with wife, Audrey Roloff; however, the couple decided not to purchase Amy’s part of the land. Audrey, 30, revealed on the pair’s podcast, “Behind the Scenes,” that they put in an offer in 2020 that Matt and Amy, 57, turned down. The couple did not go into details as to why.

In 2020, Zach Roloff also mentioned hopes of taking over the farm.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach previously told his parents. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori [Roloff] and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

However, Zach, 31, and his wife, Tori, 30, didn’t end up buying the land either, as they just announced earlier this month that they have moved nearly an hour away from the farm to Washington.

“Darn,” a fan wrote on Tori’s post announcing the move. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” she replied.

Fans even began to wonder if Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, would take over the farm, as both are currently at the farm a lot to help out during pumpkin season. However, Isabel, 25, quickly shut down that conversation.

“Are you and Jacob buying the 1/2 of the farm? [You] seem to be there a lot,” a fan asked during a Q&A Isabel held on October 12 via her Instagram stories.

The artist replied, “I also go to the Thai place down the street a lot but have no plans of purchasing it.”

Now, it seems, Matt will continue to run the farm, which he bought with his ex-wife in 1990, but it is unknown for how long.

In August, Caryn Chandler, Matt’s girlfriend, revealed to Us Weekly that they may be making a major change in location.

Caryn, 53, hinted at a move, stating, “Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together.”