It looks like Roloff Farms will soon welcoming a new home on the property. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed he’s ready to start construction on his home that he will be sharing with girlfriend Caryn Chandler. Keep reading to see where the couple are in the process of building their dream house.

Matt Roloff Is Ready to Start ‘Digging’

In a June 2022 Instagram post, Matt shared a video of his excavator being worked on with what appeared to be a blowtorch. “Flipping the cutting edge on Track hoe bucket,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Now that the rains are gone I can start digging out for the new house.”

Matt Roloff Outlines the Area for His New House

A year before revealing that he was prepared to start the digging process for his new home, Matt shared a photo on his social media of the area his new home, which he’ll share with Caryn, would occupy on his property. In the snap, several men outline the exterior dimensions of the home with stakes and rope in a field on the farm.

Matt Roloff and Son Zach Roloff’s Feud Over Property

The beginning of work on their new house comes amid Matt’s tumultuous feud with his his son Zach Roloff, after the patriarch put 16 acres of the farm, including the family home and barn, for sale.

Negotiations over the sale of the property erupted in the season 23 premiere, which resulted in Zach walking away from the bargaining table and saying the negotiations with his father were a “toxic situation.”

In announcing the property being up for sale, Matt wrote, “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point was just not meant to be.”

“My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale,” he added.

“Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm — the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals,” he continued.

Zach disagreed with his characterization of the negotiations, calling it a “shocking new low of cowardice and manipulation” in comment on his dad’s Instagram post.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” the father of three said. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic].”

Have Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff Repaired Their Relationship?

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, Zach admitted that he hasn’t talked to “much lately.”

However, despite the iciness between the father-son pair, Matt was able to attend grandson Jackson Roloff’s 5th birthday party in May 2022.

Where Does Zach Roloff Live Amid Matt Roloff Feud?

After negotiations fell apart, Zach and the rest of his family moved to Battle Ground, Washington.

“We’re excited for our kids to grow up here,” Zach spoke of his house. “The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren’t right,” he added of his rift from Matt.

“It’s not going to be the same childhood I had,” he acknowledged about his new home. “But either way, they weren’t going to have that exact same childhood even if it was at the farm.”