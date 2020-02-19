‘Counting On’ Star Anna Duggar Says She Breastfeeds While Out on Date Nights With Husband Josh

Whatever works for them. Counting On star Anna Duggar shared a photo of herself with her newest addition, Maryella Duggar, on Tuesday, February 18, and noted that the two of them were heading out for a date night with her husband, Josh Duggar. That prompted a fan to ask, “How come you don’t go out just the [two] of you? Is it because you breastfeed?”

Anna, 31, responded, “For me, it is much easier to bring a nursing infant along for our date. Once they are weaned or eating solids we will leave them with a babysitter.” And they’ve probably got plenty to choose from in the Duggar family!

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna just gave birth to little Maryella in November 2019, and the mom of six is probably trying to breastfeed her for as long as possible. If that means bringing her along when she and her husband, 31, go out together, all power to her.

The reality TV mom has actually been pretty open about sharing her newest daughter’s life with the world via social media — and sometimes it backfires on her. For instance, when she wanted to show off the outfit and pacifier she got for her newborn in December, a fan warned her that the paci looked like a choking hazard.

“[I’m] a little worried about her pacifier bead holder,” the person wrote at the time. “If they break, it’s such a [choking hazard], @annadugger.” Anna chose not to respond to the criticism.

In early February, the mom was slammed again when she shared a photo featuring her oldest daughter Mackynzie with one arm around her toddler sister Meredith and baby Maryella in her other arm. “Oh god!!! Starting them young!!!” one person wrote on the snapshot. “Take care of your own baby!!!”

That time, Anna got some support from her followers who saw no issue with the photo. “I was baby crazy at that age, and my girl cousins and I would fight over who got the baby,” one person wrote. “No one ever had to force a baby on me.”

It’s up to Anna what parts of her life she wants to share, and unfortunately, sometimes that ends in backlash. But if she wants to breastfeed while out on a date, we say she should go right ahead!