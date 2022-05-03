‘MAFS’ Stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Live in a Swanky RV! Take a Tour of Their Home on Wheels

RV living! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have come a long way since their days on season 1 of Married at First Sight. While fans weren’t sure if the pair would stay married following Jamie’s clear lack of attraction for her expertly matched husband at their wedding, the MAFS duo have defied the odds and are approaching eight years of marriage.

Since their first meeting at the altar, the couple have added two children to their family — Henley Grace and Hendrix Douglas — and are actively working for baby No. 3. However, the pair recently admitted the divorce word has been thrown around a few times and have instead chosen to declutter their life by moving into an RV.

Admitting their life has gotten hectic over the years, “I think our priorities sort of shifted,” Doug explained on the pair’s YouTube channel, Hanging with the Hehners, in October 2021. “When you don’t put your marriage and husband and wife stuff as a priority — that starts to create some distance.”

It’s no secret that Jamie previously lived in a trailer with her siblings in college, and while she struggled, the MAFS alum called it one of the happiest times in her life. “I got into the habit of acquiring things in hopes that it would make us happy, it would make our kids happy,” Jamie explained later in the video. “It would make our marriage smoother.”

The Lifetime couple revealed plans to sell their home for a minimalist lifestyle and move into an RV. Initially, the plan was to live in the home on wheels, but the pair later admitted they were still “figuring our lives out” in an Instagram Story in January 2022. “Once we got in the RV, we realized that it wasn’t set up in a way that was suitable for us,” she explained to her followers. “For example, Henley was in bed with us every single night and so we wanted to renovate it ourselves, but it was impossible while living in it with two kids.” Announcing plans to buy a forever home before their daughter, Henley, starts kindergarten in the fall, the family will live in the RV full time over the summer as they travel through the U.S.

While Jamie and Doug initially tried to renovate the RV themselves, the pair sought out the help of professional designer, RV Family Renovators. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, blue-accented cabinetry and bunks for the children, the family isn’t traveling in any ordinary RV.

“If you think we’re “crazy” for planning a road trip across America with a 1 year old and 4 year old, you’re probably right,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram in March 2022. “We don’t feel ready even a little bit. (OMG. We’ve never driven a dually truck, let alone pulled a 41ft trailer behind it)”

Scroll below to Jamie and Doug’s swanky newly renovated RV.