They just welcomed their son, but Married at First Sight season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are already thinking about baby No. 3! While speaking exclusively with In Touch ahead of their new show, Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam, the parents reveal they’re hoping to be pregnant again within the next year or so.

“I imagine we will start trying for baby No. 3 [in] a little over a year!” Doug, 36, says. Jamie, 33, has a tighter timeline in mind. “More like 6 months,” she teases. “I am pushing 34, and at 35 you are considered ‘advanced maternal age’ … which is considered high risk. We want to have at least two more children of our own and, with our past, I would love to be able to start trying ASAP so if we need any help we can get it.”

The couple “can’t wait to have a house full of children to love on,” but for now they’re focusing on the two they already have. At just 2 years old, Henley is reaching some major milestones. “[She] can count to 20, knows the alphabet, she knows the first 18 presidents in order, can identify close to 20 different animals, all the colors … She is so incredibly smart,” dad Doug says proudly. “It is amazing to watch her grow.”

And they’re excited to share that growth with fans on Couples’ Cam. “Both Jamie and I try to document as much as we can,” Doug says. “We share most of our life on social media anyway, but this show will take fans into some major decisions in our life. Specifically the tough decision on where we [wanted to] give birth to our son, and the back and forth that took place before deciding that we would have a home birth. Not to mention that the show will also include footage from the labor, and delivery of our baby boy at home!”

They promise the self-shot show is going to be “far more raw and real than typical reality TV,” particularly as quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic means tensions are high. “It definitely hasn’t been easy. I won’t lie and say we are ‘bonding’ or ‘growing closer’ because truthfully I think my husband may want to up and leave at any moment now!” Jamie jokes. But there are silver linings.

“I learned how important it is to slow down and soak up the moments because they are fleeting,” she continues. “I still don’t want to paint the picture that we’re over here filled with rainbows and sunshine while trying to work from home with a toddler in the midst of a pandemic. It definitely has its moments as well, BUT, there’s not a doubt in my mind we wouldn’t have been able to have all this quality time together if the government didn’t force us to stay home. For that I am thankful.”

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres on Lifetime May 20th at 8 p.m. ET.