Married at First Sight stars Miles Williams and Karen Landry surprised fans when they opted to stay married on Decision Day, but fans have speculated the couple has since split.

What Obstacles Did ‘MAFS’ Stars Karen and Miles Face?

Karen was the first bride in MAFS franchise history to find out the identity of her future husband before she walked down the aisle. After immediately cyberstalking him, she got even more nervous when she realized her soon-to-husband wasn’t her normal type.

“He actually looked better in person,” the cookbook author later told In Touch in July 2022. “I was happy to meet my handsome groom. … I was so emotional that day and terrified, to be honest. It was legit the scariest thing I’ve ever done. But after we got a few moments to talk and break the ice, things went surprisingly well! It felt very natural and we ended up having a blast. At one point I forgot the cameras were there.”

Not only do MAFS couples face the challenge of meeting, marrying, honeymooning and living with a complete stranger, but in season 11, the experiment was almost double its normal length as the participants faced the obstacle of living through the quarantine together.

Miles told In Touch that prior to Decision Day, he was torn on his final decision on whether or not to stay married to Karen.

“I feel like my head and my heart are in two different places,” the educator explained to In Touch in October 2020. “My head is saying, ‘You’ve been married for four months and you haven’t gotten what you need and you should get a divorce.’”

Karen was everything that Miles asked the experts for, but she was convinced her husband wasn’t being his true self and had issues trusting him.

“My heart is saying, ‘Karen is the type of person that you’ve wanted and what she’s showing in the last three or four weeks is somebody that you could see yourself spending the rest of your life with for sure,’” he went on. “So I think that’s what makes this a very complicated decision.”

Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Karen and Miles Still Together?

While Karen and Miles choose to stay married during the October 2020 final, fans have speculated the couple split as they no longer appeared on each other’s social media pages or updated their joint YouTube channel.

The couple continued to fuel rumors after both attending the 2023 ESSENSE festival in June but not together.

Weeks later, Karen confirmed their split during an interview with the Curate for Women Network.

“No,” she replied on July 23, when asked if she and Miles were still together.